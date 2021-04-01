Audit overwhelmingly confirms Virginia’s election results

Of Virginia’s 133 localities, 122 reviewed ballots as part of the audit. Eleven small localities did not have to pull ballots due to the random selection process.

The wide margins of victory for the statewide Democratic candidates (Biden won by about 10 percentage points and Warner won by 12) meant fewer ballots could be reviewed in the audit.

The state report said the audit is further evidence of “the integrity and validity” of the presidential election, which many Republicans continue to question despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The Republican Party of Virginia and GOP General Assembly leaders had questioned the methodology of the audit, arguing it was insufficient to produce a clear ruling on the soundness of the election.

The state report noted that local audit results were prepared by teams “consisting of one Democrat and one Republican.”

Virginia Democrats have dismissed Republicans’ concerns as a baseless attempt to sow doubt about the election process, and have pressed on with their efforts to expand voter access and loosen voting rules enacted under GOP control.