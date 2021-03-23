As primaries arrive, waiting goes out of fashion for Va. Democrats

Herring considered running for governor in 2017 but decided against it, seemingly allowing then-Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam a clear path to the nomination before former congressman Tom Perriello launched an unsuccessful challenge to Northam late in that cycle. In late 2018, Herring announced he would run for governor in 2021. But he shifted gears last fall, announcing he’d instead seek a third term as attorney general despite Jones announcing his campaign a few months earlier.

In an interview, Jones said the Democrats’ robust field “speaks to the fact that we’re a big-tent party.”

“I challenge you to find another state party that’s had the sort of evolution that we have over the last five, six, seven years,” Jones said. “You have choice. You’ve got different people with different backgrounds and with different stories and from different parts of the state.”

Before Northam vs. Perriello, the last contested Democratic primary for governor was in 2009, when Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, beat McAuliffe and Brian Moran, now the state’s secretary of public safety, in a three-way race. U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark Warner, D-Va., didn’t face primary competition when they successfully ran for governor in 2005 and 2001, respectively.