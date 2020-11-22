Area's state lawmakers focused on mental health, education, COVID ahead of 2021 session

He said about half of that money was restored during the special session, but the economy is “not going to be really great for a while to come.”

Some of the most important legislation that passed in the last year, he said, dealt with voting — no-excuse absentee voting and requiring localities to have drop boxes for absentee ballots.

“The combination of those two pieces of legislation, I think, helped or rewarded us with record turnout here in Virginia,” Deeds said. “I will continue to press the case to reform our process to make sure that more people who want to have the opportunity to vote.”

Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, said he’s working with Deeds and other legislators on issues with the “significant population crisis for inpatient care,” which he said existed prior to COVID-19 but that the pandemic has prevented from getting better.

“There's some legislation passed this year that was in parallel to some projects we've been working on for some time about … they call it different ways to get someone in the mental health system rather than the criminal justice system, and some of these would push back all the way to the point of arrest or pickup,” he said.