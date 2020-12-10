Albemarle officials discuss update of affordable housing policy

“Albemarle’s urban ring and the county in general are beautiful and attractive and wonderful places to live, and they’re going to keep becoming a hotter and hotter prospect,” she said. “I think what's going to happen is affordability is going to continue to decline, and I'm concerned that we do these strategies, but we lose the units that we've invested in.”

Supervisor Diantha McKeel said they need to think “big and audacious” and suggested they move the school division's transportation department and school bus yard to proffered land across from the new Brookhill development on U.S. 29., and use the area on Lambs Lane to build housing.

“We have been denying proposals that add density in areas where we have been saying … we need density,” she said. “So let's put a stake in the ground and say we're serious about affordable housing, and this is what we're going to do.”

Some commissioners and supervisors also said they want to make sure the proffered for-sale affordable housing units are getting purchased by qualifying families at the affordable rate.