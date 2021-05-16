After chaotic Virginia GOP convention, Democrats see extreme ticket while Republicans feel ‘relief’

The endorsement also let Republicans solidify the Trump base early and move on with the campaign without unresolved questions about the ex-president’s involvement looming over the race.

Republicans also say they’re optimistic about the change vs. more-of-the-same contrast they expect to be able to draw with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the heavy favorite in the five-person Democratic gubernatorial primary that will be held June 8.

“What we need isn’t another politician. Or worse, the same politician,” Youngkin said in a general-election video ad released the day after his victory.

Given the possibilities of a badly splintered party or a nominee destined for a blowout loss, Kenney said he was surprised be the amount of energy behind Youngkin

“It really does seem like we have a Virginia gentleman here that really is galvanizing the base,” Kenney said. “You’re not finding the old dichotomy between Trump supporter and Never Trump. Everyone’s behind Glenn.”

At a new conference Thursday at Capitol Square, Democrats narrowed their focus from broad charges of extremism to specific policy criticisms, zeroing in on Youngkin’s emphasis on voting restrictions during his primary campaign.