570 area households have received pandemic-related rent, mortgage assistance from the state

Residents at Southwood Mobile Home Park were among area community members who received assistance from the more than $1.6 million in emergency rent and mortgage relief distributed locally in 2020.
In mid-2020, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development's Emergency Rental and Mortgage Relief Program began distributing CARES Act funding, and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission was selected to manage the program locally.
The program has since changed, and renters or landlords across the state who are seeking funds now apply directly through DEVAL LLC or Virginia Housing, which are under contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
According to the state, mortgage relief funding has been expended and those relief applications are no longer being accepted, but there may be some funding in the future to assist with mortgage payments.
TJPDC worked with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the city of Charlottesville, the Monticello Area Community Action Agency and the Nelson County Community Development Foundation on the intake staff support.
Kelly Molina, Southwood’s property manager, said she and another staff member worked with TJPDC and United Way to streamline the process for residents to make it accessible to everyone who needed assistance.
“We had a huge success with it,” she said. “We had a lot of folks in our community apply for it, and a good majority of them got the help that they needed to pay for rent, because it was between paying rent, getting groceries or paying the electric bill.”
Southwood residents were able to get a total of $35,550 to cover their rent, Molina said.
Initially, the funding was issued on a per capita basis, so that TJPDC could ensure that all of the localities had proportionate access to the funding, said Christine Jacobs, TJPDC’s chief operating officer and director of housing.
“As the program began to wind down in the last 60 to 75 days at DHCD’s request, we then went with whoever had the most need to make sure we didn't leave any money on the table,” she said.
About 570 households received support, with 753 rent payments and 16 mortgage payments made.
To be eligible, a household had to have experienced a negative financial impact due to the pandemic. Households also had to have a gross income at or below 80% of area median income and have rent at or below 150% of the fair market rent. Currently, household AMI is $93,900 and fair market rent is $1,623 for a one-bedroom unit, going up to $2,913 for a four-bedroom unit, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to information provided by TJPDC, a little over $1 million was used by households at or below 30% of AMI, which locally is $19,750 for an individual and $28,150 for a family of four. Almost $500,000 was used by households between 31% and 50% of AMI, which locally is $32,900 for an individual and $46,950 for a family of four.
The average amount of relief per household request was $2,112.
Numbers presented by the local United Way showed that 60% of individual payments in Albemarle and Charlottesville were sought by Black households.
“We had all different types of stories — sometimes somebody was renting a room, often they couldn't get a lease agreement and we were unable to help them. But we had families that were literally ready to be evicted, knocking on our door trying to seek support,” said Ravi Respeto, president and CEO of the local United Way.
Funding for the second phase of the program is just one pot for the entire state initially, DHCD spokeswoman Amanda Love said, and is coming from the Virginia housing trust funds.
“But that will change with the new stimulus funds,” she said. “Some of the entitlement communities throughout the state have the possibility to get their own allocation and manage their own rent relief program with the stimulus funds.”
Love said the department is sharing data with localities if it’s requested.
Molina said that with the switch to the state, it’s been more complicated, as they were asking for forms that residents didn’t have. She said some residents have applied on their own and funding has come in.
“We're still trying to figure it out … then we'll continue to do what we did before and advertise it, get folks who are behind or who weren't able to fully go back to work, and help them apply again,” she said.
Through mid-January, an additional $490,000 had gone to assist residents of TJPDC localities since the program changed, according to data from the state.
To receive assistance, renters can call (703) 962-1883 or visit applications.deval.us to submit an online application. Landlords can visit virginiahousing.com/rmrp to seek relief on behalf of tenants.
For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp.
In Albemarle, residents in need can still apply for separate funding through the county for rent/mortgage assistance, utility payments, groceries, prescriptions and childcare.
To learn more or request assistance, Albemarle residents can call the emergency fund hotline voicemail box at (434) 326-0950, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, or in Spanish at (434) 373-0930, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Other languages are available upon request.
In a news release, Albemarle said calls to the hotline voicemail box will be returned within 48 hours.
RMRP distributed by jurisdiction
|Locality
|Amount
|Unique households served
|Total number of payments
|Albemarle County
|$809,418
|309
|407
|Charlottesville
|$282,809
|108
|159
|Fluvanna County
|$99,079
|30
|37
|Greene County
|$113,966
|36
|54
|Louisa County
|$262,482
|70
|88
|Nelson County
|$56,599
|17
|24
|Total:
|$1,624,356
|570
|769