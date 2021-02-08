570 area households have received pandemic-related rent, mortgage assistance from the state

“We had a huge success with it,” she said. “We had a lot of folks in our community apply for it, and a good majority of them got the help that they needed to pay for rent, because it was between paying rent, getting groceries or paying the electric bill.”

Southwood residents were able to get a total of $35,550 to cover their rent, Molina said.

Initially, the funding was issued on a per capita basis, so that TJPDC could ensure that all of the localities had proportionate access to the funding, said Christine Jacobs, TJPDC’s chief operating officer and director of housing.

“As the program began to wind down in the last 60 to 75 days at DHCD’s request, we then went with whoever had the most need to make sure we didn't leave any money on the table,” she said.

About 570 households received support, with 753 rent payments and 16 mortgage payments made.