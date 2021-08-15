$125M puts ‘meaningful dent’ in plans to halt sewage flow into Virginia rivers

Pallansch said the $50 million directed to Alexandria under the state budget will help ease some of those burdens, particularly when coupled with an extra $50 million in grants the authority has received from the state and a final $40 million expected to be included in the next biennial budget.

“The goal is that the receipt and use of these funds will help us manage sewer rate increases within more affordable levels to minimize the rate shock of dramatic increases in rates over a very short timeframe, fund needed capital programs on AlexRenew’s books that had [been] deferred in order to meet [the project’s] aggressive timeline and very large cost, and to better manage AlexRenew’s long term debt burden,” she wrote in an email.

In Richmond, the $50 million is expected to cover the city’s interim plan, another requirement of the General Assembly’s 2020 law accelerating the cleanup. That plan, which was submitted to the state in July, identifies 10 projects to be immediately completed at a cost of $33.3 million.

In total, the work is projected to cut overflows by 182 million gallons annually — still far less than the roughly 2 billion gallons of untreated sewage that flows into the James every year.

“This is the driver for local water quality,” said Brunkow. And while “it’s one thing that we’ve gotten accustomed to” the overflows, he added, “the reality is that we shouldn’t have to. Residents, regardless of where they live in the city, deserve access to clean water.”