From infants to centenarians: New hospital data sheds more light on serious COVID-19 cases in Virginia

RICHMOND — From January to June this year, Virginia’s oldest hospitalized COVID-19 patient was 103. But there were also 46 coronavirus hospitalizations among children younger than 5 out of a total of 22,508, according to new data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association — including infants under the age of 1.

With the exception of a few outliers, the data analysis — presented by the association during a recent webinar — highlights much of what’s already known about the virus, which disproportionately impacts older patients and those with underlying health conditions. Of the 8,728 coronavirus hospitalizations recorded by VHHA in the first two quarters of the year, the average age was 68, according to David Vaamonde, the organization’s vice president of data analytics.

A large percentage of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Virginia also had co-occurring conditions. High blood pressure was the most common — an accompanying condition in 67.5% of hospitalized cases — second to kidney disease in 49.2% of COVID hospitalizations and high cholesterol in just over 46%.

Diabetes and obesity were also significant co-occurring conditions, flagged in nearly 42.9% and 27.7% of hospitalized cases, respectively.