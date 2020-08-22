Fluvanna County Registrar’s Office relocates to shopping center

To allow for more space for voting, the Fluvanna County Registrar’s Office will relocate to the Jefferson Centre Shopping Center after a new no-excuse early voting law went into effect July 1.

The Registrar’s office closed Thursday and Friday to make the move.

“Our current location lacks sufficient work and voting space, parking for voters, as well as storage and access for our equipment and materials,” said Joyce Pace, director of elections and general registrar for Fluvanna, in a news release.

The new office also will have more room for training of election officers and secure storage.

The Registrar’s Office will be located at 265 Turkeysag Trail, Suite 115 in Palmyra. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached at (434) 589-3593.

