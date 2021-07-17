Fewer and fewer veterinarians available for farm animals in Virginia

“You will get on a regular basis the 2 a.m. call that the calf is the wrong way in the womb and it’s not coming out,” said Hyde.

And, of course, treating livestock is physically strenuous.

“You can’t do large-animal medicine without getting dinged pretty good at least once or twice a year,” said Bruce Bowman, a retired field veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He cited one mantra his private practice had: “The pain never goes away; it just moves around.”

Still, large service areas, unpredictability and physical stress have long been pressures on the profession. Now, however, broader changes in American society are exacerbating the problem, said some farmers and veterinarians.

One is the continuing loss of farmers and farm families. “There are fewer and fewer farm kids who are entering the pipeline for veterinary medicine because there are fewer and fewer farmers,” said Bowman. As large-animal veterinarians age out of the profession, the pool of people willing to take their place may not be sufficient.