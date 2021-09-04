Federal inspectors issue warning after finding animal welfare violations at Virginia Tech

RICHMOND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued an official warning to Virginia Tech after an inspection found multiple animal welfare violations at the school’s veterinary facilities.

In the most severe incident, a study “involving traumatic brain injuries” led to the death of four out of six Gottingen pigs included in the experiment. The first pig died during the procedure and “blood was noted on the intubation tube,” according to a USDA report detailing the June 29 inspection. A second pig also died with “more blood noted.” The two surviving pigs “exhibited abnormal neurological signs” and one was visibly trembling after the experiment.

“In total only two of the six pigs used survived,” the agency reported. “At no point during the six procedures was the attending veterinarian notified of the adverse events occurring.”

While the incident took place on Feb. 4, the study’s lead investigator did not report it to the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee — a federal group that oversees laboratory animal research — until two weeks later. The committee reviewed the event and found the investigator had “attempted to troubleshoot the problem,” making several unapproved changes to the study’s procedures rather than stopping the experiment after the first pig died.