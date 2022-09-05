Duane Snow, civic leader and gardener known for big heart and big smile, dies

Duane Edson Snow, a former member of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors who tried to bring fiscal discipline and a controversial bypass to the county, died Sept. 3 at age 77. Active in the Mormon church and retired from the tree and shrub business that bears the family name, Snow lost a five-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer, family members said.

"He had a good five and a half years," said his wife, Rena Snow. "He gave us five and a half years to prepare for this day," said his son, Corbin.

They recalled how Snow and Rena were on a Mormon mission trip to the Philippines in 2009 when Republican operatives were desperately trying to reach him to run for office.

"I was like, 'Well, he's on a mission right now,'" said his son. "And he said, 'I'm not a politician, nor do I want to be.'"

Nonetheless, Snow returned from that 18-month trip and promptly entered a three-way race for the Samuel Miller seat on the Board of Supervisors. A nationwide housing crash had plunged many municipalities-- including Albemarle-- into financial crisis. Snow ran on a fiscal platform so austere that he called it "zero-based budgeting."

His idea was that rather than letting county departments build on previous budgets, each division had to justify every dollar it wanted to spend. Outrage ensued when Snow suggested reducing the County's planned $2 million contribution to a planned YMCA and pressing the local library board to consider a 10 percent budget cut. While some bureaucrats, Democrats, and members of the swimming and reading public were aghast, Snow's personal qualities endeared him to at least one of his across-the-aisle colleagues.

"He was very kind," recalls supervisor Ann Mallek, a Democrat. "And that kindness allowed great discussion over issues about which we did not agree and allowed us to make progress."

Mallek fondly recalled how Snow fought for the preservation of Freetown, a historic Crozet-area neighborhood created by freed slaves. Neighbors and planners successfully scaled down the development's size of the development.

"Without his support," said Mallek, "it would not have happened."

Two things that didn't happen were the cuts to the YMCA contribution and library spending. Also property tax rates didn't drop, as Snow proposed.

But the most controversial moment in Snow's political career came in 2011 when he participated in what became notoriously known to opponents as "the midnight vote," a move to resurrect a moribund plan to build a western bypass for U.S. Route 29.

Snow and fellow GOP freshman Supervisor Rodney Thomas joined Republican Ken Boyd and renegade Democrat Lindsay Dorrier to approve a resolution pushing the mothballed 6.2-mile, $420-mile, neighborhood-severing planned highway back into contention for state funding. That 4-2 vote led the Commonwealth Transportation Board, as well as the Republican governor and his Secretary of Transportation, to revive plans for the road. The project was put to bid.

By the start of 2014, however, the political tide had changed, and three of those four yea votes were gone. Among them was Snow, who lost his bid for reelection in 2013, in 57-43 percentage defeat by veterinarian Liz Palmer, a Democrat.

Snow went back to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in various roles, including working in addiction recovery programs and running a mission in Boston.

The bypass was never built. Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe took note of an anti-bypass letter from the Federal Highway Administration and then oversaw about $145 million of road fixes-- including extending Berkmar and Hillsdale Drives, building a fly-over intersection with Rio Road, and widening the ramp to the U.S. 250 Bypass (near Charlottesville's so-called "fried chicken district").

A lifetime local who grew up in Belmont and downtown Charlottesville, Snow graduated from Brigham Young University in 1970 and worked at the family business, Snow's Garden Center, which his father founded in 1912. For decades, Snow was the host of "Snow Knows," a radio program launched on station WCHV in 1942. The show may be the world's longest-running gardening broadcast.

Landscape architect Scott Price began working for Snow at Snow's in the mid-1990s.

"Every day when he'd come into the office, before he'd even say hello, he'd say, 'It's gonna be a great day at Snow's,'" says Price, "and then he'd make sure it was true for the rest of the day."

If gardening was in the family, religion was in Snow's veins, and Price says Snow was "religious but not judgmental."

That seemed evident on July 6, 1984 when Snow's father, Leroy Snow, was murdered in his north downtown home. Snow invited the parents of the suspect to his father's funeral.

"Within hours, Duane had completely forgiven the man who killed his father," said a friend, Richard Lloyd. "He wasn't vindictive or vicious. He was just a gentle giant."

Although Snow served two terms on the Virginia Board of Agriculture and four years on the Albemarle County Architectural Review Board, his four years as a Supervisor was his only elected office. As recently as July of this year, Snow and his wife, from their home near Ivy, oversaw Mormon mission trips in North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In addition to his wife Rena and son Corbin, Snow is survived by daughters April Chandler, Jill Arterburn and Emily Sheets and another son, Jonas Snow.

Lloyd said he visited his friend at Snow's Ivy home just a few weeks ago.

"He said, "I'm going to my place with my God," says Lloyd. "He was happy and jolly even though he was destined to die in a month."

Shortly before his election to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, Snow was asked by the now-defunct Hook newspaper what he does better than his opponents. His answer was just one word: "smile."