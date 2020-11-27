‘Dopesick’ series to film in Virginia

RICHMOND — “Dopesick,” a Hulu limited series will film in Virginia, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. The series was inspired by Virginia author Beth Macy’s bestselling book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”

The eight-episode series will film in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke area, according to a press release. “Dopesick” was developed by writer and executive producer Danny Strong.

A start date has not been announced but Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds said in an email that the production will add more than $40 million to the economy within eight months.

“Film production is an instant revenue generator, and one of the best industries to jumpstart an economy coming out of a pandemic,” Edmunds said.

Production must follow the health protocols as stated by the Directors Guild of America, Screen Actors Guild and other industry organizations. Other state guidelines regarding workplace safety during the pandemic will be followed.

“Film producers are accustomed to overcoming challenges on a daily basis,” Edmunds said. The film crew will use this experience to implement “on-set protocols including mitigation, testing and tracing.”