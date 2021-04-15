Windsor police say viral outrage, not misconduct, led to officer’s firing

“As things continued to unfold, we got to a point Sunday where I lost faith in his ability to continue to serve the community to the standards we expect,” Riddle said.

“We’re a small community, we’re 2,600 people. We know just about everybody here. That’s why we have good relationships within our community itself. … That was destroyed by the social media posting, the media coverage of it — there was no way in my mind he could engage in the community in an effective manner beyond that day.”

Asked to clarify whether he was saying it was outrage rather than Gutierrez’s conduct that led to the dismissal, Riddle said, “As this thing kind of gathered legs and became viral, I personally felt there was no way he could effectively serve our community more at that point.”

Riddle also explained his decision to allow a second officer involved in the stop, Daniel Crocker, to remain employed with the department. He said both men were relatively new hires, but Gutierrez was an experienced officer whereas Crocker was a recent police academy graduate still undergoing training.

He credited Crocker with making efforts to deescalate the situation and said that he had “little doubt that with some additional training” Crocker would make a good officer.