Virginia's legalization of marijuana has no impact on those imprisoned on such charges

During the same time period, 40 people were charged with growing large amounts of marijuana. Half were given six-month jail sentences, but 7.5% were sentenced to a median of 10 years in prison.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Farifax, and Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, both made a last-minute push to include resentencing provisions in the bill when it became clear Northam planned to hand down amendments moving legalization up to this summer.

But at that point, they said it was too late.

Northam had included language granting resentencing hearings in his initial legalization proposal to people imprisoned on marijuana charges as long as they hadn’t been caught with more than five pounds or sold it to a child. At the hearings, a judge could consider “circumstances in mitigation of the offense, including the legalization of marijuana.”

But lawmakers in both the House and Senate, believing marijuana would not be legalized until 2024 at the earliest, spent almost no time discussing it during the session, instead focusing on provisions governing how marijuana would eventually be sold, regulated and taxed.