Virginia Department of Corrections chief paints dire picture of prison staffing

Even with drafting, in which corrections officers are mandated to stay and work a second shift and come in on days off, 404 posts the department considers essential remain unfilled every day, Clarke said. He said that amounts to 17% of positions.

Clarke said he’s made repeated requests for increased funding to both Gov. Ralph Northam and General Assembly leaders. His latest proposal would raise starting salaries for correctional officers from $35,000 a year to $44,000 a year, with commensurate increases for those already working for the department.

He put the total cost of the plan at $70 million, which would be a more than five percent increase to the department’s $1.3 billion annual operating budget.

“We know where our staff are going, and those places are paying more than we are paying,” Clarke said, noting Virginia State Police now start troopers at $47,000 a year and most regional jails and sheriff’s offices start officers at more than $40,000 a year.

Members of the committee, which is helmed by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said they would continue meeting and set out rough plans to survey Department of Corrections employees directly.