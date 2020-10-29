Three neglected horses seized in Stanardsville

Three horses in Stanardsville have been seized as part of an animal control investigation, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 18, the sheriff’s office's Animal Control division, along with a state-licensed veterinarian, went to the Stanardsville location and executed a search warrant after receiving calls about the poor state of the horses. Per the release, the veterinarian determined that the horses were in critical shape and needed immediate veterinary care.

The sheriff’s office contacted Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, which removed the horses and has been caring for them since.

Two of the horses were owned by Eric Michael Pugh and the other horse was owned by Donald Wayne Roach. Charges are still pending, according to the release.

— Staff reports