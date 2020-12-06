Shooting on Ridge Street sends victim to hospital

A shooting early Sunday morning along Ridge Street sent one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Charlottesville police officials, who said numerous spent casings were found at the scene.

It was the second shooting in eight days in the city involving multiple shots being fired at victims in what police described as ambush-type shootings.

On the morning of Nov. 28, Tanya Renee Wheeler, 31, of Charlottesville, was gunned down in the 700 block of McIntire Road. She was shot in the head. The shooting, which occurred shortly after 5 a.m., involved as many as 30 rounds being fired, police said.

No arrests have been made in Wheeler’s death or in the most recent shooting.

On Nov. 14, Tiewan Benston, 41, of Charlottesville, was shot and killed in the 700 block Orangedale Avenue. Bryan Hatcher, 44, of Albemarle County, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

On Nov. 5, DreShawn McDonald, 27, was shot and killed in the 900 block of South First Street. Tajuan Rahmeen Allen, 22, of Fluvanna County, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.