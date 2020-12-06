Shooting on Ridge Street sends victim to hospital

A shooting early Sunday morning along Ridge Street sent one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Charlottesville police officials, who said numerous spent casings were found at the scene.
It was the second shooting in eight days in the city involving multiple shots being fired at victims in what police described as ambush-type shootings.
On the morning of Nov. 28, Tanya Renee Wheeler, 31, of Charlottesville, was gunned down in the 700 block of McIntire Road. She was shot in the head. The shooting, which occurred shortly after 5 a.m., involved as many as 30 rounds being fired, police said.
No arrests have been made in Wheeler’s death or in the most recent shooting.
On Nov. 14, Tiewan Benston, 41, of Charlottesville, was shot and killed in the 700 block Orangedale Avenue. Bryan Hatcher, 44, of Albemarle County, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.
On Nov. 5, DreShawn McDonald, 27, was shot and killed in the 900 block of South First Street. Tajuan Rahmeen Allen, 22, of Fluvanna County, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.
Officials said the incidents appear to be isolated and not random and they do not believe there is a direct threat to the community at-large. They did say, however, that they are concerned about the number of shots fired in the last two shootings “without any regard to public safety.”
The three Charlottesville slayings tie the three that occurred in the city in 2019.
Albemarle County has seen six homicides this year, four of which are believed to be related to domestic disputes. Four of the homicides have occurred in the county since October. All of the killings are believed to be isolated incidents and not random.
City police indicated they do not believe any of the city homicides were related to domestic disputes.
In 2018 and 2019, homicides dropped in the city and the county, according to annual statistics released by police. In 2017, the city had five homicides and the county six.
