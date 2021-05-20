New data shows Virginia police are more likely to stop and search Black drivers

She argued that it’s often impossible for officers to detect the race of a driver before they are stopped and noted enforcement often follows public complaints about crime, speeding and other problems.

Local police officials also said it was premature to draw conclusions from the data. Police in Prince William County told the Prince William Times that they are “ready to adjust our traffic enforcement efforts if necessary” but that “it would be misleading and irresponsible to draw any conclusions at this point.” Black and Hispanic drivers accounted for more than 57% of stops in the county.

Bryan Kennedy, a public defender in Fairfax, questioned the suggestion that police don’t know the race of a driver when they initiate a stop, noting that while it may be true in some cases, officers also frequently describe in their reports initiating stops because a driver matched a suspect’s description.

But he agreed that the numbers are likely a reflection of where police are choosing to conduct enforcement. “It’s where police are observing people commit these traffic violations, which is communities of color,” Kennedy said.

Community leaders said targeted enforcement doesn’t excuse the disparity.