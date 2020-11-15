Lawsuit plaintiffs say neo-Nazi group continues to withhold evidence

As the National Socialist Movement fights back against accusations it has not met evidence discovery requirements in a Unite the Right lawsuit, counsel for the plaintiffs continues to cite evidence of a pattern of intentional noncompliance.
The NSM, a neo-Nazi group, is among more than a dozen defendants named in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Charlottesville-area residents following the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017. The suit alleges the defendants conspired to commit racist violence at the rally and has sought a robust amount of evidence to prove this.
These discovery requests have led to years of disagreements between the parties and have resulted in multiple defendants being sanctioned and, in one case so far, the arrest of a defendant for contempt of court.
Last month, counsel for the plaintiffs filed a motion to sanction NSM, citing a failure to comply with a June order and portions of current NSM Commander Burt Colucci’s deposition that they argued showed that he knowingly destroyed evidence.
As a sanction, plaintiffs requested that the court instruct the jury that NSM chose to intentionally withhold its documents and that the jury may draw adverse inferences from that fact.
On Oct. 29, counsel for NSM filed a reply to the plaintiffs’ motion for sanctions, rebuffing claims that the organization had not complied with discovery requests and had destroyed evidence.
“[I]n an attempt to gain favor with this court and the people, plaintiffs’ assumptions and opinions are presented as circumstantial facts,” the response reads. “Their motion reads as though it is holy scripture.”
The response goes on to argue that the request for sanctions is an attempt by the plaintiffs to poison the jury against them after they failed to find evidence of a conspiracy.
“Plaintiffs have had almost three months to sift through their gathered discovery and it is only after realizing there is no evidence to support their claims of a conspiracy that they bring this motion for sanctions,” the response reads. “It is this very lack of evidence against defendant NSM that now motivates the plaintiffs to bring forth this motion requesting this court to make their case for them by instructing a jury to make adverse inferences.”
Plaintiffs’ characterization of Colucci and former Commander Jeff Schoep’s participation is a misrepresentation, the response argues. Despite arguments from the plaintiffs, Colucci maintains there are no other “responsive custodians” who may hold responsive documents, the response reads, and that attempts to locate further custodians have been fruitless.
The response further argues that claims that Colucci purposefully gave a third-party vendor incorrect credentials for two email addresses and then deleted them is incorrect. Colucci was under the impression the vendor had already accessed the information since and they were no longer of value.
The response ends with claims that it is against the civil rules of procedure under which the lawsuit was brought to instruct a jury that it can draw adverse findings without explicit evidence.
In a reply filed this month, counsel for the plaintiffs doubles down on the arguments made in its motion for sanctions.
“NSM attempts to distract the court with misrepresentations, falsehoods, references to irrelevant side issues, inflammatory rhetoric and arguments about the merits of plaintiffs’ conspiracy claims,” the response reads.
The factual record in the case shows that NSM has not satisfied its discovery obligations as outlined in a June court order. Currently, the plaintiffs still do not have access to 26 email and social media accounts purportedly under NSM’s control.
Per the plaintiffs’ response, the record shows three factual findings: Colucci did not provide the vendor access to all email and social media accounts in his control; NSM’s counsel, Edward ReBrook, did not conduct a meaningful investigation of all potentially relevant NSM evidence custodians; and NSM did not provide plaintiffs with a list of all potential NSM custodians and their social media credentials.
Counsel for the plaintiffs also stick by their argument that Colucci knowingly deleted two email addresses — commanderburt@nsm88.org and chiefofstaff@nsm88.org — after giving the vendor incorrect account information. Despite being made aware of the responsibility to maintain responsive documents, the response argues that the day after the vendor was supposed to have completed collection, Colucci changed his passwords and deleted the accounts.
NSM’s failure to fully comply is part of a “long-running strategy by NSM to avoid compliance with discovery orders in this case,” and because of this, the plaintiffs are requesting that the jury be informed it can draw adverse influences, the response reads.
The motion for sanctions against NSM has not been scheduled for a hearing yet, though next month the plaintiffs’ counsel and counsel for defendant Jason Kessler and several others will argue over a defense motion to exclude certain expert testimony.
The lawsuit is set for a four-week trial next year.
