Lawsuit plaintiffs say neo-Nazi group continues to withhold evidence

“[I]n an attempt to gain favor with this court and the people, plaintiffs’ assumptions and opinions are presented as circumstantial facts,” the response reads. “Their motion reads as though it is holy scripture.”

The response goes on to argue that the request for sanctions is an attempt by the plaintiffs to poison the jury against them after they failed to find evidence of a conspiracy.

“Plaintiffs have had almost three months to sift through their gathered discovery and it is only after realizing there is no evidence to support their claims of a conspiracy that they bring this motion for sanctions,” the response reads. “It is this very lack of evidence against defendant NSM that now motivates the plaintiffs to bring forth this motion requesting this court to make their case for them by instructing a jury to make adverse inferences.”

Plaintiffs’ characterization of Colucci and former Commander Jeff Schoep’s participation is a misrepresentation, the response argues. Despite arguments from the plaintiffs, Colucci maintains there are no other “responsive custodians” who may hold responsive documents, the response reads, and that attempts to locate further custodians have been fruitless.