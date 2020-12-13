Kessler revives FOIA lawsuit in new venue

Kessler argued that, per the Virginia Public Records Act, the city should have preserved the text messages, as they were public documents that may have contained information critical to several ongoing lawsuits.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Robert Downer granted Kessler compensation for some court expenses but said the court was limited in FOIA enforcement remedies and could not enforce the Public Records Act, which falls under circuit court jurisdiction.

Compensation was granted because Wheeler said he had misread Kessler’s initial March 2019 FOIA request, which requested emails in addition to text messages. More than 1,000 pages were produced and given to Kessler the week of the trial and included some text messages uncovered by Signer.

With his General District Court options exhausted, Kessler filed an expanded version of the lawsuit in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Friday. Specifically, the lawsuit requests that the court find that the city violated both the Freedom of Information Act and the Public Records Act by not preserving public records in the form of text messages.

Wheeler and Jones are both named as defendants, as is Al Thomas, who was the city's police chief at the time of the rally.