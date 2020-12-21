 Skip to main content
Juvenile charged in Greene County homicide
Juvenile charged in Greene County homicide

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile following an investigation into a Dec. 1 shooting death, according to a news release.

The shooting occurred in the southwest part of Greene. Authorities said at the time that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No other details have been released.

The juvenile, whom authorities did not name, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The suspect currently is being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

— Staff reports

