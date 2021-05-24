Drugs continued to flow into Virginia prisons amid pandemic, raising concerns about corrupt staff

At most facilities, prisoners are provided photocopies of incoming letters and cards, with the originals destroyed — a change that was implemented in 2017 to prevent drug-soaked papers from reaching prisoners. But Kinney said items that can’t be photocopied —such as books, newspapers and magazines — continue to be a problem. She also said corrections officers have been finding drugs dropped at fences.

Prisoners and staff interviewed for this story said that while drugs do enter facilities in the way Kinney describes, they doubted it would account for most of the illegal drugs behind bars, especially given the requirement that all books and subscriptions be mailed directly from publishers.

They also noted it would be impossible to use the method to smuggle bulkier drugs like marijuana, which they said is prevalent enough in some facilities guards turn a blind eye when they smell it among prisoners.

Likewise, everyone interviewed acknowledged that drugs did come into facilities through visitation. But they said it accounts for a relatively small amount of the contraband that’s available at any given moment, which in addition to drugs includes cell phones, luxury headphones and cash.

Statistics on drug seizures shared by the Department of Corrections back up that account.