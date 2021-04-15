COVID-19 cases are growing among younger Virginians, worrying state health officials

RICHMOND — Virginia data suggests that children and younger adults are contributing in a major way to the continued spread of COVID-19 — a trend that’s worrying health officials as the state continues a vaccination campaign described by many experts as “a race between variants and the vaccine.”

“The overall number of cases in Virginia has really decreased,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Caroline Holsinger. “But what we are seeing is that the percentage of cases among 0- to 19-year-olds has increased.”

In January, infections among that age group made up roughly 15% of the state’s total cases. Last week, they made up 22%, Holsinger said. Adults ages 20 through 39 make up the largest share of Virginia’s cases, but that number has remained relatively stable. During the same time period, 20- through 39-year-olds accounted for around 34% to 38% of the state’s total cases — even as infections among senior Virginians have dropped significantly.

Overall, Virginia isn’t experiencing the surge of new cases that’s been seen in other areas of the country — including parts of Texas and Michigan, which is struggling to contain variant spread. But after a dramatic drop in late January, infections are plateauing rather than declining, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a recent briefing.