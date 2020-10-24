Could Virginia be heading for a new COVID-19 case peak?

“Outbreaks are occurring when people let their guard down,” Peake said, citing recent examples of workplace breakrooms and lunch rooms when masks come off and social distancing isn’t observed. “One thing that we have learned is there is a lot of asymptomatic transmission.”

Peake said state officials are monitoring mounting case numbers in southwest, central and southern Virginia and have rapid-response teams to help curb rising transmission, similar to the approach the state took with surges in eastern Virginia over the summer. The teams combine workers focused on testing strategies, containment of outbreaks, communications and making recommendations for isolation and quarantine, she said.

“Each region is doing that to really look at the data and understand what can we do differently,” Peake said.

The prescription for Halloween and the coming holiday season is more of the same: masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

“It’s been hard but it has kept a lot of people well,” Peake said.