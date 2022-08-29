Civil War book focuses on Virginians

Lt. William Hoyle Nesbit, 21, had been languishing in a hospital near Winchester after having his arm shot off in the Battle of Gettysburg when he finally managed after more than a week to try to get word to his family.

“Dear Father — I am at Jordan Springs Hospital, near Winchester,” Nesbit said in a telegram. “I lost my left arm at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Come to me. Answer by telegraph.”

A caregiver, trying to help, sent the dictated missive to Nesbit’s father on July 14, 1863, twelve days after the young man was wounded. Knowing only that the father lived somewhere near Atlanta, he sent the poignant telegram in care of the Atlanta Daily Intelligencer, the city’s dominant newspaper during the Civil War.

The paper printed the desperate message on July 26, and odds are it somehow reached its target. The Intelligencer had a circulation of 3,000 in 1860, when Atlanta only had 10,000 residents. The pass-along rate certainly doubled or tripled that number of readers. And the city’s population and importance had burgeoned since 1860.

The hospital was located on the property of a family-run resort complex in operation since 1832, known then as White Sulphur Resort, now as the Jordan Springs Event and Cultural Centre.

One of several buildings on the property, still in use today, was used as a surgery center during the Civil War and is likely where young Nesbit’s arm was amputated after his Gettysburg wound on July 2, the second day of the battle.

Terry Heder, an official of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield’s Foundation, said most of Confederate army didn’t recross the Potomac until July 14 but that the sick and wounded like Nesbit were swamping hospitals at Jordan Springs and Winchester by July 7.

The Daily Intelligencer, flourishing from its founding in 1849 until it was crushed by The Atlanta Constitution in 1871, was the Gate City’s best source of information on the war that was devastating the country. It was the Internet of its day, and thus a likely destination for a telegram dictated to a caregiver who misspelled the young lieutenant’s name as Neisbit, and which was sent as a kind of shot in the dark to the paper’s editor, John H. Steele.

In between accounts of the bloodshed at Shiloh and Chickamauga and Manassas, the Intelligencer also offered news on local crime, gossip on drunken citizens fined for obscene language, and advertisements for patent medicines guaranteed to prop up the “manhood” of its customers.

Longtime journalist Bill Hendrick (an alumnus of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Associated Press) and noted historian Stephen Davis spent six months photographing the microfilm of every page of every wartime edition of the six-day-a-week newspaper, from the shelling of Fort Sumter until the surrender at Appomattox.

They spent the next four years studying the paper’s content, which often presented a wildly subjective view of the war and provides the grist for their new history, “The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War” (University of Tennessee Press, $40), a unique vantage point into the psychology and atmosphere of the times.

Contemporary readers familiar with today’s hyper-partisan political coverage might yet be shocked at the extremes of language in the Intelligencer, not to mention its creative flair.

The despicable Union soldiers, wrote the Intelligencer, were “Dutch immigrants, cheated Irishmen, bamboozled mongrels, miserable contrabands, miscegenating adults and brigades of silly youths with cerulean abdomens (bluebellies), and a sufficiency of yankees to leaven the whole mass with their accursed principles of injustice and wrong.”

“The Intelligencer is revealed to be, like most newspapers of the Confederacy, a propaganda organ,” said Hendrick.

The newspaper’s owner Jared Whitaker, grandson of a Georgia governor, was a lawyer and a city councilman and respected member of the community.

His editor, Steele, was a former state legislator. The newspaper was, from the start, an anti-Lincoln, pro-slavery political organ.

After Abraham Lincoln was elected president in 1860, the Intelligencer came out vigorously in favor of secession, promising “the yoke of Black Republican rule, unless we rise up to our defense.”

In 1860 there were 844 newspapers in what would become the Confederacy. By 1865 that number was down to 253, only 20 of them dailies.

One of the survivors was the Intelligencer, though it had to raise its rates eight times during the war, from $6 a year to $10 a month, a hefty sum back then.

It was a shoestring operation. The four-page publication didn’t have a full-time reporter until 1862. It was plagued by increasing paper costs and shortages, rudimentary communications and the fact that so many potential pressmen had gone off to war. When Gen. William T. Sherman in July 1864 began shelling downtown Atlanta, populated mostly by civilians with Rebel soldiers in trenches on the far outskirts, the paper pulled up stakes, ran south, and became the Macon Daily Intelligencer until December.

In its favor was a policy that gave reporters, editors, compositors and printers an exemption from the draft, which indicated the crucial role that such media served in the Confederacy.

Gordon Jones, senior military historian at the Atlanta History Center, described the new book by Davis and Hendrick is “an immersive voyage into a wartime South you’ve never seen before.”

Not many historians have conducted such a “microstudy” of one newspaper he said. “When we read the history of the Civil War, we think just in terms of battles and campaigns,” said Jones, “but on the home front life goes on. There’s still businesses, they are still selling people, there’s murders, there’s sensational stories.”

The authors point out the “factual distance” between reality and what the paper told its readers, said Jones.

On July 8, 1863, five days after the defeat at Gettysburg, and while thousands of retreating Confederates had their eyes on Winchester, the Atlanta paper was still reporting optimistic news from Pennsylvania, and ran a headline that said “The Yankee Army Routed and 10,000 Prisoners Taken.” The truth wouldn’t be revealed for many weeks. (It’s still being revealed. According to Jonathan Noyalas, director of the McCormick Civil War Institute at Shenandoah University in Winchester, it’s still little-known that the Valley experienced 326 military actions.)

The inaccuracy of most Civil War papers was partly due to the insistence of outlets such as the Intelligencer to report defeats as victories and maintain an insane optimism. But there were also barriers to newsgathering. Telegrams were expensive. Few southern reporters were in the field. Accounts, often referred to as “letters,” were sent in by mail, or wagon, or train.

To supplement their news, most newspapers shared their pages with each other, printing what they called “exchanges” and providing a kind of cut-and-paste journalism.

An example of one of these “exchanges” appeared in The New York Times, an account of the bombardment of Atlanta, written by a reporter from the Intelligencer and full of sarcasm. The writer mentions the shelling of a funeral party in which no one was killed but many monuments were battered and broken.

“This must have been exceedingly delightful amusement for the people who are trying to teach us Christianity and recover us from barbarism by effective force measures,” wrote the droll correspondent. “The enemy continues to perpetrate his practical jokes … (amusing) himself by shooting shot and shell over the entire surface of the city, so that no spot is scared and safe.”

He went on to say that “many buildings have been torn and defaced by the missiles but they will only remain as honorable scars to exhibit in the future the gratifying fact that Atlanta was defended, even if it was destroyed in the effort.”

It was clear that the paper was read by the powerful and well-connected. The evidence of this is the official reaction to an unsigned editorial in which the Intelligencer criticized Jefferson Davis for neglecting Atlanta before and after the arrival of General Sherman.

After that editorial ran, Davis gave a speech in Macon where he thundered that the man who wrote that editorial was a “scoundrel.” Editor Steele was chagrined — he had been out of town while his associate editor Dr. I.E. Nagle penned the controversial opinion, but he backed up Nagle anyway.

“When the president of the Confederate States singles out your newspaper, it’s a big deal,” historian Davis said.

The end of the war brought misfortune to the Intelligencer. Changing political winds put the paper out of synch with the power brokers. Steele died in January 1871, and a few months later Whitaker “sold all of his printing equipment for $4,000 in a public auction (the Constitution bought it).”

By the time of his death in 1884, the formerly influential Whitaker was a broken man. He had lost three of his five brothers in the war (as well as an infant son) and most of his fortune.

The book quotes Isaac Avery, who published a history of Georgia in 1881 and was an editor of The Atlanta Constitution, writing that Whitaker had taken to drink, “drifting down socially,” becoming, “a sad spectacle, seedy, impecunious and pitiful.”

Harsh.

But despite its manipulative, sometimes mendacious reporting, the Intelligencer served a role in its day. And it may well have put that amputee, Lt. Nesbit, back together with his father.

While there is no evidence that the father saw the telegram, someone must have come to the son’s aid, because Nesbit survived, became a farmer and a beekeeper in Alpharetta, now a northern Atlanta suburb, had six children, moved to nearby Cherokee County and lived to the ripe age of 83.