Budget amendment laying tracks for a Shenandoah Valley rail trail

“The easy answer is funding,” according to Cat Anthony, president of the Virginia Trails Alliance and executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “The match component for smaller communities to build trails often isn’t large enough. Towns need to have the right resources, including staffing, to make these things happen. There are tourism dollars and huge public health benefits, but lots of these smaller communities have other more pressing needs so trails like these can get left on the back burner.”

There’s also the question of who will maintain the trails once they are built and where that money will come from.

One idea to help popularize trails in more rural regions of the commonwealth is to revive the Governor’s Conference on Greenways, Blueways and Trails — last held 12 years ago by the Kaine administration. The events can help smaller communities learn to access state funding and fill out convoluted federal applications. However, Anthony doubts a one-off event could prove a silver bullet for the more structural problems she sees as the barriers to more trails.

“Summits can be helpful, but expanding the positions at DCR so that staff have more time to help localities could be a gamechanger,” she said. “Florida has an Office of Greenways and Trails, but in Virginia it can still be hard to find information as to how to get a trail like this going. One position for a state trails coordinator is not enough for such a big state like we are.”

The Virginia Mercury is a nonprofit, nonpartisan online news outlet based in Richmond covering state government and policy.