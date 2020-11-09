Autumn’s first frost is falling later. For farmers, the consequences are wide-ranging

For most farmers, the last frost of the year in the spring is the riskier of the season’s two endpoints, falling as it does when most plants are young and more vulnerable to temperature extremes. But ongoing changes in the first frost in the fall also have ripple effects.

“It can be a beneficial thing for some instances. We might get more grazing days for livestock operations in a year,” Thomason said. For crops, such as double-cropped soybeans, that are planted following the harvest of another crop — typically a grain like wheat — “it can extend the season.”

Other effects are less immediately apparent. Many wheat farmers who typically plant in mid-October have begun to push back their planting dates to ensure plants don’t grow too quickly during the freezing months, making them susceptible to disease or falling over in the field.

Specific types of forage rely on long periods of cool weather to thrive: In Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, farmers have noticed that orchard grass stands are only living for four to five years instead of the once-standard 10.