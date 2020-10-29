Albemarle's Pippin Hill sued over canceled wedding

A lawsuit is targeting an Albemarle County vineyard for approximately $32,000 in compensation for a wedding canceled due to COVID-19.

The lawsuit, filed Oct 23 against Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, alleges the vineyard changed a wedding contract and declined to reimburse the deposit after Washington, D.C.-area couple Heather Heldman and Amir Neeman canceled their wedding. Heldman’s father, Andrew Heldman, is listed as the sole plaintiff.

Per the lawsuit, the couple selected Pippin Hill as their wedding venue in December 2018 and, over the months to come, deposited $32,439 toward a total cost of $70,094.

The couple was set to wed in June 2020 but postponed their wedding in light of a series of executive orders from Virginia's governor that limited the size of gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The couple postponed their wedding to Oct. 9 and collaborated on an updated contract that included a “force majeure” clause that the couple intended to allow for a refund in the event the wedding was unable to be conducted “as originally planned.”