Afton Express bus service pilot gets state funding

A pilot bus service program connecting the Charlottesville area and the Shenandoah Valley has received funding.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded funding in the amount of $387,654 for operations of the Afton Express transit service.

The service will connect Staunton, Fishersville and Waynesboro to Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and localities and the University of Virginia are also contributing funding.

According to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the service is planned to include four morning and four evening trips Monday through Friday, with local stops at the UVa's Bavarro Hall, the UVa Health System, Amtrak, the Downtown Transit Center and the 5th St. Station shopping center.

The commission said discussions will take place with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, as well as with the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Charlottesville, the counties of Augusta and Albemarle and UVa, to determine when to "safely move forward" with implementation of the bus service.

CSPDC said planning for the Afton Express service assumed a fare of $3 per trip.

