Adolescent dies of COVID-19, health officials say — the first minor in Virginia

The patient was “an adolescent resident in the Southside Health District” — which includes Boydton, Lawrenceville and Halifax — who tested positive for the virus. VDH listed the patient’s age as between 10 and 19, but declined to release more specific information to protect the privacy of the family, according to the release.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a statement, adding that “no age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”