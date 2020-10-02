Activists question Virginia Tech’s dog purchases

RICHMOND — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on Virginia Tech to stop purchasing beagles from Envigo, a controversial dog breeding facility in Cumberland that’s been the subject of recent legislative debate.

It’s the second time PETA has gone after Tech and other state universities in recent weeks. In mid-September, the animal rights organization claimed that both Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia misused state funds by conducting experiments on animals they planned to kill during the pandemic.

Both universities denied the accusation, but Jennifer Moschetti, a senior investigator with the Office of the State Inspector General, confirmed in a Sept. 17 email to PETA that the office had opened investigations into both cases.

PETA’s most recent criticism of Virginia Tech comes after the organization submitted multiple public records requests that resulted in five different order forms between the university and the breeding facility, which until 2019 was owned by Covance — a drug development extension of LabCorp, the diagnostic testing behemoth. The orders, which span from 2016 to 2019, show that Tech purchased more than 100 beagles for its College of Veterinary Medicine.