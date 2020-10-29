A rare 2020 bright spot: Chesapeake Bay had shorter, less severe dead zone

RICHMOND — Thanks to a cool spring, the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in August and cool early-fall temperatures, the Chesapeake Bay dead zone was less severe and lasted for a shorter time in 2020 than in previous years.

The annual dead zone report for the bay, issued by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science at the College of William & Mary, bore out optimistic predictions put forward by scientists in June.

One of the most obvious signs of ecological trouble, dead zones are parts of a body of water where animal and plant life cannot be sustained because of a lack of oxygen.

That condition, known as hypoxia, is primarily caused by excess nutrients in the water, with nitrogen playing a leading role in the process. Too much nitrogen leads to blooms of algae that deplete oxygen from water as they die and decompose.

In the Chesapeake Bay, the resulting dead zone has been estimated in many years to cover as much as 40% of the area of the estuary’s mainstem. Efforts by bay states, including Virginia, to reduce nutrient pollution throughout the watershed under the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement are designed to minimize and eventually eliminate dead zones.