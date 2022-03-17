Spelling bee on for Saturday

The 70th annual Daily Progress Spelling Bee Regional Finals, which were postponed last week due to the winter storm that tracked across our region, will take place this Saturday at Albemarle High School.

The spelling competition is slated to start around 9:30 a.m. Community members are invited to attend, and there is no entrance fee.

A total of 16 student-finalists will take the stage, coming from public school districts across the region, as well as seven private schools in Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Staunton.

The winner, sponsored by The Daily Progress, will move on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is annually held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland. This year’s national finals will take place during the week of Memorial Day.

Last year was the first time since 1952 the Daily Progress Regional Spelling Bee Finals were canceled due to COVID-19.

All attendees are required to wear an appropriate face covering.