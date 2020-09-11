Some city streets closing for removal of Albemarle County Confederate statute

The planned Saturday removal of a Confederate soldier statue, two cannon and a stack of cannonballs from the Albemarle County Courthouse in downtown Charlottesville will cause the closing of several city streets, according to a news release.
The streets closed at noon on Friday and will remain closed until the project is complete or at 7 p.m. on Sunday, whichever comes first, city officials said.
Closed to traffic are 4th Street NE from East High Street to East Jefferson Street and East Jefferson Street from 4th Street NE to Park Street. No parking will be allowed in the area.
County officials said that COVID-19 restrictions require that no onsite programming or designated viewing areas be made available. Instead, the statue’s removal will be streamed on the county’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
The feed will provide a direct sightline of the removal of the statue, called At Ready, with live commentary about Court Square, the memorials, and their installation.
During slow moments during the deconstruction, recorded interviews and lectures by local historians, design professionals, elected officials, and community members will be aired in split-screen with the live-feed.
The event will be recorded for future viewing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!