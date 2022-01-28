Snow falling, expected to accumulate overnight

It’s going to rain and snow right around the evening rush hour home, make regional roads slick and slippery, but cheer up.

It could be a lot worse.

The same storm system expected to bring between one and three inches of snow between 4 p.m. today and 4 a.m. tomorrow is predicted to hammer parts of New England and the coastal Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with snow measured in feet.

The National Weather Service is predicting the storm will just clip the region, bringing rain and snow with dropping temperatures.

“Precipitation will initially start off as a rain/snow mix in many locations outside of the mountains before rapidly transitioning over to all snow,” meteorologists said. “Temperatures will make it into the mid-30s in many spots prior to the snow starting, so it may have trouble accumulating initially over the lower elevations.”

The service is predicting rain likely before 4 p.m., then rain and snow and the snow as the sun sets and temperatures fall.

“Temperature will drop below freezing in all locations this evening and all locations should see at least some accumulating snow,” meteorologists said on the weather service website. “A widespread one to three inches of snow is expected across most of the area. Some locations in the mountains could see slightly more.”

Although it won’t have the impact of the Jan. 3 or Jan. 15 snowfalls in Central Virginia, the snow is again putting Virginia Department of Transportation road crews on the streets.

“VDOT crews will be working throughout the night and into tomorrow to clear the snow,” said Len Stevens, VDOT spokesman. “Plan to take extra time during the evening commute, and watch for VDOT crews working to clear trouble spots on the roadways.”

Lou Hatter, with VDOT, recommended staying home with the snow arrives.

"If you do not have to travel, the best advice is to stay safe and warm at home," Hatter said. "Remember, even though roads are brined, drivers could encounter icy spots, especially on bridges, overpasses, ramps and crossovers."

After the storm goes through, temperatures are expected to drop behind it. The weather service is predicting lows in the teen for both Saturday and Sunday.

“These conditions will create hazardous wind chills. Dress appropriately and limit time outdoors,” Stevens said. “Keep in mind, we will continue to see a risk of refreeze on roadways, possibly for several days, as temperatures fluctuate and snow and ice melt, then freeze again.”

Virginia State Police are warning motorists to shy away from the eastern portion of the commonwealth where snow could hit the hardest.

"[We're] strategically staging personnel in those areas that will see the most snow, to include the Eastern Shore, which is under a blizzard warning," said Corinne Geller, state police spokeswoman. "All available troopers will be on patrol throughout the state in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists."