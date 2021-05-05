Shots fired on Prospect Avenue, one person injured

Charlottesville police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of the 700 block of Prospect Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. The firing continued, resulting in multiple calls to 911.

A city resident was struck by the gunfire and transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Officers located five bullet casings and one firearm upon arrival at the scene. Multiple vehicles and one apartment in the Greenstone on 5th community were struck by the gunfire.

Tuesday's incident was the latest in a series of gun violence that has occurred in the city since the fall.

On April 7, city officers responded to two separate incidents involving gunfire, also in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. They also located multiple shell casings at the scenes. Alexander Antonio Rogers, 32, is suspected of shooting the man in the chest. He was taken into custody in North Carolina on April 15 and is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia.