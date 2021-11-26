Shopping season officially starts, but most get head start

Regardless, an estimated 66% of holiday shoppers surveyed earlier this month by the National Retail Federation planned to shop this weekend. That’s an estimated 158.3 million shoppers, about two million more cart-pushers than last year’s pandemic-addled shopping season and about 7 million less than pre-COVID in 2019.

This year’s shopping season started before skeletons and ghosts were cleared from the store shelves and front yards. Online Black Friday sales began showing up in email boxes before All Hallows Eve, hawking everything from CBD oil to laptop computers. Both electronic and street-side mailboxes were hit with offers and pleas, sales and specials weeks before Thanksgiving.

According the federation’s survey, 61% of shoppers began their spree before November. That’s up from 51% from 10 years ago. The survey found 46% started earlier this year than usual with most completing more than a quarter of their shopping by the first week of November.

“Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween,” said Matthew Shay, president of the industry’s National Retail Federation.

Regardless, Shay said stores can expect a solid customer response.