Series of winter weather events expected into Thursday and again Friday and Saturday

Sleet, snow, cold and freezing rain will make for a long and wintry seven days, if National Weather Service meteorologists are correct.

The service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday with the possibility of an inch or two of snow and a little ice thrown in for variety.

That’s on top of a winter storm watch in effect for Thursday evening into Friday with the possibility of five or more inches of snow, should the watch turn to warning.

But wait, there’s more!

The weather pattern is expected to stick around with a trough of cold Canadian air vacationing in the region and waves of wintry weather streaking through the area on into next week.

“We’re in a really active pattern,” said Connor Belak, meteorologist with the weather service. “There are a lot of waves coming around the trough and it’s going to be just one piece of energy after another after another.”

What that means is some form of precipitation Thursday morning and again Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Saturday into Sunday. The cold air mass will keep temperatures near freezing as more waves look to crash through the region on Tuesday, Belak said.