Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has implemented new security measures amid an ongoing rise in violence in the Charlottesville area.

The hospital says there was no “specific reason” for the increase in security and that the measures have been implemented in order to protect staff and patients at Sentara properties.

Under the hospital’s new policy, visitors will have to lock guns, knives and other weapons in their cars before entering the hospital. The front desk will ask visitors to show photo identification and tell receptionists where they’re going. Visitors will also get their picture taken for a photo badge that they have to wear inside the hospital at all times.

The Charlottesville area has seen a sudden spike in gun violence in recent months. Firearms have taken 14 lives and injured 22 others since September, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

However, Sentara said the local rise in crime was not a primary factor in its decision-making, as it has also introduced similar policies at other Sentara properties.

“There was not one specific reason that prompted this change,” Sentara Martha Jefferson spokeswoman Alyssa Pacheco told The Daily Progress on Wednesday via email.

Visitors will still be allowed access 24 hours a day, every day of the week. After 9 p.m., though, they’ll have to enter through the emergency department.

“Sentara is seeking the balance between being welcoming and being safe,” the hospital said in a prepared statement. “These safety initiatives, including visitor badging, have been shown to reduce violence against staff and limit opportunities for theft of personal items from patients or employees.”

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, healthcare employees are five times more likely than other workers to suffer from workplace violence. The rate of injuries from violent attacks for medical employees shot up 63% between 2011 and 2018. A 2022 National Nurse’s United survey indicated that 48% of registered nurses experienced an increase in workplace violence, compared to 30.6% in 2021.

“The first Sentara Commitment to our patients is to ‘Always keep you safe.’ This includes quality care and a safe healing environment,” the hospital said in its statement.

At the nearby University of Virginia Medical Center, weapons of any kind are already forbidden on site.

“The possession, storage, or use of any weapon by any University student, faculty, employee, contractor, trainee, or volunteer is prohibited on University property,” according to UVa policy. “This prohibition also applies regardless of whether a person has a concealed weapon permit.”

However, the UVa Medical Center visitor guidelines do not require those visiting the university hospital to carry photo identification.

In order to visit UVa Medical Center, a person must wear a mask, be 12 years old or older and not have COVID symptoms or a positive test, according to the guidelines.