Santa Fund for Schoolkids keeps on growing
The snow that left many out in the cold and more without power is a reminder of the benefits of the Santa Fund for Schoolkids. Providing warm clothing for children whose parents are not able to afford it is one of the key purposes of the Santa Fund. Your donations help not only provide school supplies but also coats, jackets and other cold-weather clothes.

You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of Robert and Annie Merritt —from the Burtons, $105

Neil Meyer, $40

Ayanna Meyer, $40

The Meyer Family, $500

In memory of Richard Shackleford and Kim Cross, $157.50

For the health care and teaching heroes!—Catherine Haney/Kathleen Claus, $105

In Memory of VeeVee, $315

For all the kids...they are our future!—Chris Wolfe and Donna Buchanan, $262.50

In memory of Mom Mom, Pop Pop and Grandaddy from Brooke, Meredith and Hayes, $100

In honor of Bill MacIlwaine, Ken Cherry, Bill Henderson, John Zunka, Rich Milnor, Randy Rinehart, Jud Palmer, $162.50

In Memory of David Drucker and In Honor of our Kids, Grandkids, and Great-Granddaughter; Dawn, Scott, Nick, Kirstin, Nate, Taegan, Sam, Ben, Jackson, and Selah, $105

With thanks for all the teachers!, $105

Paul Benneche, $100

In memory of Gary Bock. To making a difference. Have a blessed New Year. Lydia, Aaron, Simon and Joanne, $157.50

Honoring my Taiji instructors, $105

TODAY’S TOTAL: $2,360.00

RUNNING TOTAL: $145,961.24

GOAL: $200,000

TO REACH GOAL: $54,038.76

