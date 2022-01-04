Santa Fund for Schoolkids keeps on growing

The snow that left many out in the cold and more without power is a reminder of the benefits of the Santa Fund for Schoolkids. Providing warm clothing for children whose parents are not able to afford it is one of the key purposes of the Santa Fund. Your donations help not only provide school supplies but also coats, jackets and other cold-weather clothes.
You can donate online at TheSantaFund.org or by mail a check to Santa Fund for Schoolkids, 200 Garrett Street Suite I, Charlottesville, VA 22902. You also can honor or remember a loved one by giving in their honor or memory.
