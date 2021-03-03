Roy Wheeler Realty merges with Pittsburgh firm

Albemarle County-based Roy Wheeler Realty, Co., which was involved in more than $250 million in real estate sales in 2020, has been bought by a Pennsylvania-based real estate firm that operates in 11 states, officials announced on Wednesday.
The local company has been in business for nine decades and has 90 local sales associates in four real estate offices, including a farms and estates division. It will merge with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, which had more than $23 billion in closed sales in 2019, according to a recent report produced by REAL Trends, a real estate trade and research organization.
“We have been proudly serving the Charlottesville and surrounding area for over 90 years and are looking forward to this exciting next chapter for our company and our family of agents,” Michael Guthrie, owner and CEO of Roy Wheeler Realty, said in a prepared statement.
“The Howard Hanna marketing and technology tools are a competitive advantage,” Guthrie said. “Our clients and agents will benefit from this new affiliation with the Howard Hanna family.”
The Roy Wheeler offices will now operate as Howard Hanna Roy Wheeler Realty.
“We are eager to welcome them to the Howard Hanna family,” said Dennis Cestra Jr, Howard Hanna Realty’s southeast president, in a prepared statement. “Howard Hanna Roy Wheeler Realty is positioned well for the future and we are looking forward to tremendous growth in Virginia.”
“The synergies between our cultures made this partnership an easy choice,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “This partnership advances Howard Hanna’s strategic growth plan to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the United States.”
Roy Wheeler Realty will maintain its office locations in Charlottesville, Troy, Crozet and Ruckersville.
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services was established in Pittsburgh in 1957 and is still owned by the Hanna family. It has more than 350 real estate, mortgage, insurance, title and escrow service offices in 11 states.