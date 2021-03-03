Roy Wheeler Realty merges with Pittsburgh firm

Albemarle County-based Roy Wheeler Realty, Co., which was involved in more than $250 million in real estate sales in 2020, has been bought by a Pennsylvania-based real estate firm that operates in 11 states, officials announced on Wednesday.

The local company has been in business for nine decades and has 90 local sales associates in four real estate offices, including a farms and estates division. It will merge with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, which had more than $23 billion in closed sales in 2019, according to a recent report produced by REAL Trends, a real estate trade and research organization.

“We have been proudly serving the Charlottesville and surrounding area for over 90 years and are looking forward to this exciting next chapter for our company and our family of agents,” Michael Guthrie, owner and CEO of Roy Wheeler Realty, said in a prepared statement.

“The Howard Hanna marketing and technology tools are a competitive advantage,” Guthrie said. “Our clients and agents will benefit from this new affiliation with the Howard Hanna family.”

The Roy Wheeler offices will now operate as Howard Hanna Roy Wheeler Realty.