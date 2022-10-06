 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Route 151 crash in Nelson County kills one

A Thursday morning crash in Nelson County involving a gravel truck and a passenger vehicle has left one person dead, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 10:14 a.m. Thursday when the passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer hauling gravel collided on Route 151 at Route 6. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to strike a third vehicle.

Police are still investigating the crash that tied up traffic in the area of U.S. 250 and Route 151. They are withholding the name of the person who died pending notification of kin.

