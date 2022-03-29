 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Round Top Trail closed as crews finish with wildfire

The Round Top Trail near the Ragged Mountain Reservoir is expected to remain closed until Thursday as firefighters from Albemarle County and the Virginia Department of Forestry wrap up efforts at extinguishing a nearby wildfire.

The fire, near the trail and between Foxhaven Farm and the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, was discovered shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday and burned about 10 acres before it was contained around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arrived within seven minutes of the call and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews expect to be working on the fire for the next two days and are asking hikers and others to avoid the trails.

Officials ask anyone with information related to the fire to contact them at (434) 296-5833.

