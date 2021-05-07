Rockfish rockslide falls in a hard place

Currently, crews are cutting into the mountain side to remove loose and unstable rock and soil.

“The stuff that’s coming down now is more or less because they are putting a big bucket up into it. Hopefully, they will be able to dislodge it and slowly dig back into the hillside without it moving underneath them,” said Christopher “Chuck” Bailey, a College of William & Mary professor and structural geologist who is assisting VDOT at the slide site.

Bailey said a portion of the hillside has cracked and is unstable, but has not yet fallen.

“They’re going to have to eat back the hillside to at least that crack and that’s on the eastern or downhill side of the slide,” he said. “They’re going to have to take a fair chunk of the hillside out and try to cut in. They’ll end up in hard rock and make the overall slope a little more gentle than it was before.”

Bailey has studied the Rockfish Gap, its geology and the unique interaction of bedrock and roads that let traffic flow over the Blue Ridge between Scott and Afton mountains. Last Sunday, on his way to a family gathering in Pennsylvania, he happened to see the start of the slide, known in the geology business as mass wasting.