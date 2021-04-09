Road marker to honor Ivy's Rev. Frederick Neve

A highway marker honoring an Albemarle County clergyman who brought schools, churches and medical care to remote areas of the Blue Ridge Mountains has been approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The Rev. Frederick W. Neve, England-born and Oxford-educated, established nearly three dozen missions in mountain communities, including many that were later vacated to form the Shenandoah National Park.
The marker is sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy, where Neve, who died in 1948, lies buried in the church graveyard beneath a large Celtic cross. The marker will be placed on Owensville Road, near the church.
“Between 1890 and 1935, Neve established more than 30 missions, many with schools and hospitals, in the Blue Ridge and Ragged mountains,” state officials said in a news release. “Appointed as the Episcopal Church’s archdeacon of the Blue Ridge in 1904, Neve later organized The Order of the Thousandfold, a worldwide prayer ministry.”
Neve came to Virginia in 1888 to serve as rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy Depot, now just known as Ivy. He also served as rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood. In 1890, he founded St. John the Baptist Mission outside of Ivy, in what was known as the Ragged Mountain range.
Within 20 years he would have 29 satellite missions scattered about the Blue Ridge from Luray to Saddleback Mountain, Bacon Hollow to Schuyler. By 1909, Neve had established 15 churches, 14 schools and two hospitals along the spine of the Blue Ridge and the Ragged mountains around Charlottesville.
The mountain residents were scattered in small communities and were largely poverty-stricken and illiterate at the time.
“After the work [at St. John the Baptist Mission] had been carried on for some time, I could not help thinking what a good thing it would be if the same kind of work could be extended to the Blue Ridge, where I knew from what I had heard, the conditions were very similar to those prevailing in the Ragged Mountains, only worse,” Neve wrote in 1909. “My idea was to plant strong missions all along the Blue Ridge, about 10 miles apart.”
Neve’s is the only Central Virginia marker among the 16 most recently approved by the Department of Historic Resources. The markers honor people, places and events and range in time from the Colonial era to the 1960s. The markers note African American history, political events and other topics.
Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927, with installation of the first markers along U.S. 1, and has grown to more than 2,600.