Road marker to honor Ivy's Rev. Frederick Neve

A highway marker honoring an Albemarle County clergyman who brought schools, churches and medical care to remote areas of the Blue Ridge Mountains has been approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The Rev. Frederick W. Neve, England-born and Oxford-educated, established nearly three dozen missions in mountain communities, including many that were later vacated to form the Shenandoah National Park.

The marker is sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy, where Neve, who died in 1948, lies buried in the church graveyard beneath a large Celtic cross. The marker will be placed on Owensville Road, near the church.

“Between 1890 and 1935, Neve established more than 30 missions, many with schools and hospitals, in the Blue Ridge and Ragged mountains,” state officials said in a news release. “Appointed as the Episcopal Church’s archdeacon of the Blue Ridge in 1904, Neve later organized The Order of the Thousandfold, a worldwide prayer ministry.”

Neve came to Virginia in 1888 to serve as rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy Depot, now just known as Ivy. He also served as rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood. In 1890, he founded St. John the Baptist Mission outside of Ivy, in what was known as the Ragged Mountain range.