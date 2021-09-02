Rising COVID cases mean indoor masking rules remain in force for UVa football game

University of Virginia officials recommend football fans mask up for Saturday’s season opener and will require masks in indoor areas of the stadium in hopes of running an end-around COVID-19’s delta variant.
Many Virginia universities and colleges, including Virginia Tech, are requiring fans to wear masks in public areas such as causeways, breezeways, elevators, restrooms, concessions and gift shops,
In an email sent to the university community Thursday morning, UVa Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis announced that current face mask requirements for students, faculty and employees will be extended to at least Oct. 1.
Current regulations require all people to wear masks when they are inside school facilities, even if vaccinated, but they may go maskless outside. Unvaccinated persons must wear facemasks indoors and outdoors.
The officials also announced the indoor mask policy and outdoor masking requirement for unvaccinated fans will be in force at the kickoff of the Cavaliers’ first football game. They suggested fans don masks for the entire game.
“While we are not currently requiring all attendees to wear masks outdoors, we strongly encourage everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to do so in order to limit opportunities for the virus to spread at the game,” Davis and Magill wrote in the email.
“We would like to remind anyone who is planning to attend the UVa football game on Saturday against William and Mary that masks will be required for everyone in indoor spaces at Scott Stadium, including restrooms, elevators, and the inside space of hospitality suites,” they wrote. “Under university policy, unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask whether indoors or out.”
The officials said they still see the masking order as a temporary measure to be lifted as soon as possible.
“In the coming days and weeks, university leaders will continue to monitor the virus carefully, advised on a daily basis by our public health experts,” Magill and Davis wrote. “We will continue to make adjustments as needed to protect public health and our ability to live, learn, and work together in-person this year. “
UVa had hoped to start the fall semester maskless as students were required to be vaccinated against COVID before returning to Grounds. Employees were strongly encouraged to get the shots but have not been mandated to get them, with the exception of UVa Health employees.
Those employees and students who have received medical or religious deferments for vaccination, are undergoing weekly testing. Vaccination rates for students and staff are in the 95% to 97% range, officials have said.
The delta variant thwarted the university's hopes to have bare faces, however. Far more contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused COVID-19 or even the alpha variant, the delta variant has mutated so that it can infect even those with vaccine-created antibodies.
The break-through cases tend toward mild or asymptomatic and seldom result in hospitalization or death, but there are studies that show those vaccinated people with COVID can spread the virus to others.
“Unfortunately, [COVID] case numbers in our area and around the commonwealth are higher than we’d like, and the contagiousness of the delta variant is creating cause for concern and the need for ongoing precautions,” Davis and Magill wrote in the email. “Given these concerns, we have decided to maintain our current policy requiring all people to wear masks when they are indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.”
Statistics explain why the administration is concerned. UVa Medical Center COVID admissions rose from a seven-day average of three a day on June 30 to a seven-day average of seven a day on Aug. 30.
There number of patients being treated in COVID care wards at the hospital were about 20 a day in early August and rose to 40 by Aug. 27. There were 44 as of Sept. 1.
The university’s percentage of COVID tests returning positive has steadily risen since school resumed, reaching a seven-day average of 3.17% as of Aug. 31. When first and second year students returned to school beginning Aug. 18, the average was 1.3 cases over seven days.
Of students tested, 4.82% were positive while faculty and staff results showed 1.91% testing positive. Combined, UVa saw an average of 13.4 new COVID cases per day in a seven-day period as of Aug. 31.
The figures are from UVa’s COVID tracker webpage.
“As we have said previously, the virus remains unpredictable, and we must be ready to adjust our response to it,” Magill and Davis wrote. “The measures we are announcing today are critical in helping us reach our goal of responsibly continuing in-person experiences.”