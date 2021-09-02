Rising COVID cases mean indoor masking rules remain in force for UVa football game

“We would like to remind anyone who is planning to attend the UVa football game on Saturday against William and Mary that masks will be required for everyone in indoor spaces at Scott Stadium, including restrooms, elevators, and the inside space of hospitality suites,” they wrote. “Under university policy, unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask whether indoors or out.”

The officials said they still see the masking order as a temporary measure to be lifted as soon as possible.

“In the coming days and weeks, university leaders will continue to monitor the virus carefully, advised on a daily basis by our public health experts,” Magill and Davis wrote. “We will continue to make adjustments as needed to protect public health and our ability to live, learn, and work together in-person this year. “

UVa had hoped to start the fall semester maskless as students were required to be vaccinated against COVID before returning to Grounds. Employees were strongly encouraged to get the shots but have not been mandated to get them, with the exception of UVa Health employees.

Those employees and students who have received medical or religious deferments for vaccination, are undergoing weekly testing. Vaccination rates for students and staff are in the 95% to 97% range, officials have said.