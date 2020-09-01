Rio Road store robbed

Albemarle County police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Rio Road gas station at gunpoint late Monday and struck the clerk before running away.
Police officials said officers were called to the Kangaroo Express at 1099 E. Rio Road around 10 p.m. on Monday shortly after the robbery occurred.
Police said that witnesses said the man showed a handgun, demanded money from the register, hit the clerk and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and dark clothing, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
