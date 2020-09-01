 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rio Road store robbed
0 comments

Rio Road store robbed

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Albemarle County police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Rio Road gas station at gunpoint late Monday and struck the clerk before running away.

Police officials said officers were called to the Kangaroo Express at 1099 E. Rio Road around 10 p.m. on Monday shortly after the robbery occurred.

Police said that witnesses said the man showed a handgun, demanded money from the register, hit the clerk and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and dark clothing, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert