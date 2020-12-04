Researchers say tiny fat bombs could lead to new cancer treatments

The stakes are high. Blocking the gene could benefit approximately 80% of triple-negative breast cancer patients. To develop a method, Bhatnagar joined with fellow UVa professor, researcher and spouse Jogender Tushir-Singh to develop the fat bomb.

The nanoparticles are implanted with engineered antibodies that bind to the cancerous cells, leaving healthy cells alone. After getting together with the cancer cells, the antibodies impede the cancer gene.

“Knowing the gene is like having an address and we can deliver a package to the cancer cell,” Bhatnagar said.

There is always a hitch, however. For the cancer-hunting lipids, it’s how to get them to the cells. Most nanoparticles are cleared from the bloodstream at the liver. The way around it may be up the nose and into the lungs. That’s how the lab applied the nanoparticles to mice.

“It’s at an early stage, but what we saw in mice with cancer was a significant improvement in their lungs, which is a common place for a cancer to metastasize,” she said, adding it also held true for mice that were immunocompromised.

In theory, the approach could be used on other targets besides triple-negative breast cancer. The next step is going from mice to people to test the delivery system.

“We’re talking with pharmaceutical companies and hope to develop further testing,” Bhatnagar said. “We can only do so much in the lab but it allows us to provide a proof of deliver concept. Now we have to take it out. It’s a long way from being ready, but we have to start somewhere.”