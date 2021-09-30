Researchers find counting steps healthier than counting calories

He noted that more than 20 years after his book, weight loss is still most often seen as the key to health and has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry with everything from diet books to door-delivered diet meals ready to heat and eat.

“Our culture has an obsession with weight and always has, especially since the 1950s. For the last 70 years or so we’ve been on this weight loss mentality, but we’re fatter now than we ever have been as a nation. Clearly it has not worked,” Gaesser said.

“Diet is not a bad word. You want to adjust your diet and change your diet, but dieting, the verb, is a bad word,” he said. “We need to refocus on something that may have a better chance of getting people healthy. We looked at the mortality risk of a reduction of weight loss only compared to increasing fitness and exercise and it’s pretty clear cut. The studies were showing consistently a much bigger contribution in terms of reduced mortality risk by increasing activity compared to losing weight.”

Gaesser said setting an exercise goal is far different than a weight loss goal as weight loss can differ by individual.